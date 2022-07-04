Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,387,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 37.0% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 189,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,120,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 777,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,743,094. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.91.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

