Brave Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,220 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 0.5% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.49. 251,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,542. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $126.61 and a 12-month high of $203.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

