Brave Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shift Technologies were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,959. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $73.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.49. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $219.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.19 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 201.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

