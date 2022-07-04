BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 160,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. boosted its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 469,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 77,738 shares during the last quarter.

BriaCell Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,548. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64.

