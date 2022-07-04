Bristlecone Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,112 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,432 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $58.93. 10,944,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.92.

