Bristlecone Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.61. The stock had a trading volume of 80,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,482. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.42 and its 200 day moving average is $216.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

