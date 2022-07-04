Bristlecone Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after acquiring an additional 796,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,407,611,000 after purchasing an additional 484,081 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,847,000 after purchasing an additional 253,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.56. 452,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,534,664. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.19. The firm has a market cap of $158.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

