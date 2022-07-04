Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

IWR traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.57. 120,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,762. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

