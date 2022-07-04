Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 17,890 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 132.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 143,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,045,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,038,000 after buying an additional 335,065 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.50. The company had a trading volume of 44,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,711. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.46. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

