Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 207 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $3.91 on Monday, hitting $157.67. 28,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,827. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.94.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

