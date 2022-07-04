Bristlecone Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,769 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $25,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 108.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 80,037 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 86.6% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.3% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 95,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,677. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

