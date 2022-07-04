Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 306 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,667,000 after purchasing an additional 603,924 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $1,242,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,732,002,000 after purchasing an additional 306,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 20,037.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,903,000 after purchasing an additional 296,155 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.22.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $376.71. 17,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,792. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.04. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

