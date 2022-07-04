Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Lessened by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,764,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375,609 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.22% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $586,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.92. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.79 and its 200-day moving average is $151.59.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

