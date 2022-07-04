Brokerages Set Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) PT at $26.13

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ATI stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -558.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $30.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,810,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1,460.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2,264.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

