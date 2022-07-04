Brokerages Set Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Target Price at $13.57

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNVY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Convey Health Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Convey Health Solutions alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNVY. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 624,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 173,151 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,407,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 725,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 472,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNVY opened at $10.41 on Monday. Convey Health Solutions has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Convey Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $96.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Convey Health Solutions will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Convey Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.