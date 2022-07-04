Brokerages Set Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Target Price at $56.00

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EIFZF shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of EIFZF stock opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $37.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

