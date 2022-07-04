Brokerages Set Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Target Price at $119.50

Shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GECFF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gecina from €135.00 ($143.62) to €120.00 ($127.66) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Gecina from €134.50 ($143.09) to €123.50 ($131.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Gecina from €137.00 ($145.74) to €115.00 ($122.34) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

GECFF opened at $88.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.90 and its 200-day moving average is $124.32. Gecina has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

