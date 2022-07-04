Brokerages Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price at $228.00

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.70, for a total transaction of $1,428,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,456,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,952,104.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,029 shares of company stock valued at $56,547,795 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $149.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.75.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

