BTSE Hits Market Cap of $19.63 Million (BTSE)

BTSE (BTSE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. BTSE has a market cap of $19.63 million and approximately $273,706.00 worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTSE coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.51 or 0.00022777 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BTSE has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00148566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.33 or 0.00809911 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00084145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016198 BTC.

About BTSE

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom . BTSE’s official website is www.btse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

