Bunge (NYSE:BG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $90.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.00 and a 200-day moving average of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BG. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Bunge by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

