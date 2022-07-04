Bunge (NYSE:BG) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $135.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $140.00.

BG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge stock opened at $90.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bunge has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Bunge’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 16.60%.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bunge by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.