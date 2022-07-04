Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,800 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,050 ($37.42) to GBX 2,800 ($34.35) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($36.19) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($32.20) to GBX 2,800 ($34.35) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,885 ($35.39).

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,718 ($33.35) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,823.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,843.31. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,363 ($28.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,167.27 ($38.86). The company has a market capitalization of £9.17 billion and a PE ratio of 2,059.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60.

In other news, insider Richard Howes sold 13,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($37.41), for a total value of £396,491.96 ($486,433.52). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 4,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($38.15), for a total value of £153,696.20 ($188,561.16).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

