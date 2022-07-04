Bytecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,119.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and approximately $16,119.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.87 or 0.00609322 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

