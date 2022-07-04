Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE CANF opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.73. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,447.36% and a negative return on equity of 132.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

