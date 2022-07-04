Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 183000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.64 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07.

Canada Carbon Company Profile (CVE:CCB)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

