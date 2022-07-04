Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Given New C$115.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank cut Canadian Natural Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:CNQ opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,763,000 after purchasing an additional 205,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.