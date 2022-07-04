Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$115.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CNQ. Barclays restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.18.

TSE:CNQ traded up C$3.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$72.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$78.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$72.30. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$37.82 and a one year high of C$88.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.45 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 9.1400002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 121,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.23, for a total transaction of C$10,262,274.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,381,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,801,052,990.93. Also, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.68, for a total transaction of C$823,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,016,984.08. Over the last three months, insiders sold 253,582 shares of company stock valued at $20,799,377.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

