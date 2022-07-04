Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Short Interest Down 29.0% in June

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 90,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADL. Northpond Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,133,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $242,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 24.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CADL stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,203. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73. Candel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 17.48 and a quick ratio of 17.48.

Candel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CADL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.46. Candel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 29,132.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

