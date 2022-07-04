Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Up 24.9% in June

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,700 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the May 31st total of 505,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 217.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CADNF remained flat at $$7.97 during trading hours on Monday. Cascades has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.

Get Cascades alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CADNF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.