Cat Token Market Cap Hits $429,155.11 (CAT)

Cat Token (CAT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Cat Token has a total market cap of $429,155.11 and approximately $272.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cat Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0657 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cat Token has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00029802 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00259266 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002233 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

CAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

