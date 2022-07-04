Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Celanese by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,596,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Celanese by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $115.72 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $113.18 and a one year high of $176.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.54 and a 200-day moving average of $149.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

