Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.09. Approximately 976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 67,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a market cap of $135.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 22.37 and a current ratio of 22.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

