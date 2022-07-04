Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Trading Down 2.8%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.94. 16,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 13,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CELTF. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.36) to GBX 108 ($1.31) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

