Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.55-$5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $86.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Centene has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $89.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centene will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Centene from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.44.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,520 shares of company stock worth $1,770,740. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

