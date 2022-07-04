Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) is one of 944 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Centessa Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A -$381.90 million -2.17 Centessa Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.85 billion $250.12 million -2.42

Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Centessa Pharmaceuticals. Centessa Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centessa Pharmaceuticals 0 2 2 0 2.50 Centessa Pharmaceuticals Competitors 2677 12382 38506 609 2.68

Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 122.44%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 115.63%. Given Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centessa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A -37.38% -31.91% Centessa Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,139.47% -136.52% -9.01%

Summary

Centessa Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Centessa Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B. The company also has emerging pipeline products under clinical proof of concept stage comprising LB101, a PD-L1xCD47 LockBody, as well as LB201, a PD-L1xCD3 LockBody, which are designed to selectively drive potent CD47 and CD3 effector function activity while avoiding systemic toxicity; ZF874, a small molecule pharmacological chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency; MGX292, a recombinant modified BMP9 replacement protein designed to overcome the deficiency in BMP9 signaling in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; and OX2R Agonists that are oral and intranasal selective orexin receptor 2 agonists designed to leverage structural insights and to directly target the underlying pathophysiology of orexin neuron loss in Narcolepsy Type 1. In addition, the company has exploratory pipeline products under clinical proof of concept stage containing CBS001, an anti-LIGHT antibody, which preferentially binds the inflammatory membrane form of LIGHT in inflammatory/fibrotic diseases; and CBS004, a humanized mAb specific to BDCA2, expressed exclusively on plasmacytoid dendritic cells in systemic sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other autoimmune diseases. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.