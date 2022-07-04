Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Century Global Commodities Co. (TSE:CNT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market cap of C$11.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20.

About Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT)

Century Global Commodities Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for iron ores, and precious and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Joyce Lake Property, a direct shipping iron ore project that comprises six mineral licenses, which include a total of 682 claims covering a total area of approximately 17,049 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

