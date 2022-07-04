CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CESDF stock remained flat at $$1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.