CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$3.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$3.35. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.45.
Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$2.38. 343,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,982. The firm has a market cap of C$607.97 million and a PE ratio of 11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.34. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.44.
In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Philip Scherman purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,069 shares in the company, valued at C$801,512.15. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 48,222 shares of company stock valued at $114,324.
About CES Energy Solutions (Get Rating)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
