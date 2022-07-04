CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$3.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$3.35. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.45.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$2.38. 343,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,982. The firm has a market cap of C$607.97 million and a PE ratio of 11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.34. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.44.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.93 million. Research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.3451852 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Philip Scherman purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,069 shares in the company, valued at C$801,512.15. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 48,222 shares of company stock valued at $114,324.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

