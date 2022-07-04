Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Short Interest Update

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,897,100 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the May 31st total of 2,885,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.3 days.

OTCMKTS CIAFF traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,240. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $6.02.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIAFF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Champion Iron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

