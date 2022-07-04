Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.56. 452,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,534,664. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.19. The firm has a market cap of $158.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

