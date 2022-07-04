Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $850,846,000 after buying an additional 775,189 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,294,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,522,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,615,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,906,000 after buying an additional 245,463 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 433,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,531,000 after buying an additional 206,517 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NovoCure news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $28,331.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at $176,600.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVCR stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,044. The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.89 and a beta of 0.96. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $195.78.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.29 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.71.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

