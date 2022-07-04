Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,353,000 after acquiring an additional 37,116 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $674,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,904,000 after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $277,934,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB stock traded up $9.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.01. The stock had a trading volume of 78,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,881. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.17. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total transaction of $4,889,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,152,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total value of $11,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,743,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,629 shares of company stock valued at $31,500,171 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.82.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.