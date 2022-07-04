Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.17. 499,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,141,430. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

