Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Short Interest Down 23.1% in June

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Andriole bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,724 shares in the company, valued at $363,758.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 36,400 shares of company stock worth $65,234. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter worth $3,148,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Chimerix by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chimerix by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMRX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

NASDAQ:CMRX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.14. 77,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,513. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $8.72.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 118.41% and a negative net margin of 17,994.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chimerix will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Chimerix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.