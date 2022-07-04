China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CJJD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.22. 161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,612. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

