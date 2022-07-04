Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.27

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.27 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20.92 ($0.26), with a volume of 6122958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.26).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.49) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 78 ($0.96).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.94. The firm has a market cap of £287.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

