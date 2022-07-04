Citigroup Lowers Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 225 ($2.76) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.25.

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

