Citigroup Lowers La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Joker, Bingo Live, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

