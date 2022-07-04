Citigroup Lowers La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (LFDJF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.