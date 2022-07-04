Civic Hits Market Cap of $148.89 Million (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Civic coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000739 BTC on exchanges. Civic has a market cap of $148.89 million and approximately $19.20 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,148.60 or 1.00032297 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002535 BTC.

About Civic

Civic is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

