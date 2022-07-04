ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.56 on Thursday. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Rating ) by 5,150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 1.12% of ClearOne worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.